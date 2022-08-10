Thanks to all who made National Night Out a success
Thank you to all the Dallas city officials who visited our Eighth Street block party on Aug. 2 National Night Out! You made us all feel special. Officers Crocker and Hammill inspired our young girls to be all they can be!
It was exciting when the fire truck pulled up. The kids loved getting to tour the fire engine and even sit in the driver’s seat!
Special thanks too to police Chief Simpson for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet and greet all of us.
Mayor Dalton impressed us all when he pulled up in his beautifully restored red Thunderbird. Soon after our city manager arrived along with city councilman.
it was so much fun meeting new neighbors and deepening relationships with longtime neighbors as we broke bread all together. We’re already looking forward to planning next years party!
Again a huge heartfelt Thanks! to everyone that made this evening such a success.
Carolyn Dillon
Dallas
January 6 investigation was never about voter fraud
Ms. Rychlik’s Aug. 3 letter states correctly that the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attempted coup to replace democracy with another form of governance, is not looking into voter fraud.
This is true because there was no evidence showing fraud. There were over 50 legal challenges, many states did recounts such as Georgia and in Arizona where the Cyber Ninjas found a few more votes for Joe Biden, there simply is no “there” there.
Trump was told this over and over by the attorney general, White House aides and lawyers working for the president. To this day, some 21 months after the election, Trump is still out there perpetuating the big lie that the election was stolen. Mike Lindell has not shown verifiable proof and Rudy Giuliani told fellow Republican from Arizona Rusty Bowers that they have a lot of theories that the election was stolen, but we have no proof.
The bipartisan committee has demonstrated that the former president should never be allowed to ever hold an elected office in the United States. Republican witness after Republican witness did confirm that Trump lost the election. Even Sean Hannity from Fox News texted former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying words to the effect of, “no more stolen election talk.”
So while the MAGA (Make America Go Away) scum attacked our beacon of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump watched the whole attack on TV from the White House. He saw the Capital Police fight for their lives, heard his mob chant, “Hang Mike Pence“ and for over 3 hours, did not do one thing to save lives or preserve democracy.
My take is that the only place Trump belongs in is a jail cell, and the sooner the better. Seriously America, this man is a clear and present danger.
Larry S. Willett
Dallas
Too many dangerous activities during fire season
For those of us without A/C who can only open windows during the evening hours when it finally cools off, it is beyond annoying to have the air in the house polluted by neighbors using wood-burning fire pits. Of course these are the same people who have A/C and no chance of any of the toxic fumes entering their own homes, so what’s the rub?
Well, it’s rude and thoughtless and I still don’t understand why this county (or any county in the valley for that matter) would continue to allow this. The fire/drought danger has intensified in the past several years and there’s truly no end in sight.
Also, allowing any kind of firework should be outlawed within the city limits because of those who continue to break the law with illegal (Chinese-made) explosives from Washington. Why do we continue to suffer through this for a very limited few who are too greedy and selfish to understand the harm they are doing? Maybe we can allow firing guns within city limits next?
Jessie Rice
Dallas
It’s time Republicans started acting truly pro-life
The Republican Party touts the fact that they are “pro-life” and are responsible for Roe vs Wade being struck down. However, they do not appear to be “pro-life” when Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the proposed Inflation Reduction Act is ‘reckless spending’. Apparently, McConnell does not believe global warming is an issue, or reduced drug costs would allow people to purchase medications they previously could not afford, possibly saving their life, is important.
The Republican Party is against gender transition treatment, so apparently the mental health of the person is of no importance. How can they quote the Constitution which says people are entitled to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”?
The Republican Party voted against the bill to provide the Veterans Administration money to treat military personnel exposed to, and are dying from, the burn pits during the Gulf Wars. Maybe they do not feel military personnel are important.
If they are “pro-life”, how can they object to stricter gun laws when approximately 80% of the general population in the United States would like to see them? AR-15’s, ACR’s and REC7’s are weapons of war, not your standard hunting rifle. How many Sandy Hook’s and Uvalde shootings must occur before Republicans take a stand? From 01/01/2022 thru 07/31/2022 there have been approximately 337 mass shootings in the United States with approximately 387 dead and 1,405 wounded.
It’s time the Republican Party started “crossing the aisle” to pass laws and bills that truly reflect a “pro-life” mentality.
Clifford Brown
Dallas
We are all human
Two interesting letters to the editor in last week’s Itemizer-Observer (Aug. 3) seem to me to be connected.
The letter “Documentaries prove election was stolen from Trump” begins and ends with blatantly false statements. It took less than a minute online to find abundant evidence about these statements (See “2000 Mules” on Wikipedia and note that it has 50 references.)
The letter “Arguments are lost when resorting to name calling” is thought provoking. But, how do you distinguish between name calling and some hard-hitting factual adjectives? If someone were to say that Donald Trump is a lying, cheating hatemonger, would that be name calling or would it be a blunt communication of facts supported by abundant evidence? (Remember all the Fact Checks? And, who/what is motivating the “F--- Biden” flags?).
The connection between the letters is that the stolen election letter could generate some name calling. What is needed is a shared seeking of the truth. My take on the truth is that the election was not stolen, that the idea of a stolen election was a big lie created by Trump and his followers to cheat their way to victory.
If you disagree, my guess is we read (listen to) different information sources and have had different life experiences (but we are both very much human).
Don Ellingson
Dallas
