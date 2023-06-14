Church followed proceedure considering homeless plan
All organized groups of people have internal processes, including churches. There are repeated accusations that Christ’s Church “secretly” set into motion plans to open a micro-shelter. Not true.
The church has a board that makes decisions regarding the life of this church. Routine board meetings are open for members of the church to attend, those not on the board to listen in and comment.
Months ago the board at Christ’s Church, aware of the increasing homeless population, approved looking for a way to get involved if an opportunity occurred. One did. The church, based on the board’s decision, contacted the Polk County Housing/Church in the Park for information. An internal process of learning, deciding if we wanted to be involved, what that would mean/look like needed to be discovered and discussed. A first step.
The second step was to inform the neighbors of what we were considering, have a conversation. It’s hard to have a conversation with others without knowing what you are talking about and how it would work. The neighbors input was always a part of the process. Instead, someone decided not to trust the internal process the church was undergoing and leaked the first meeting, which was supposed to be for the church to learn about this project, to the public with an “alarm ALARM” attitude. People became alarmed and felt something was being done behind their backs. Not so.
Chaos ensued. Bad feelings occurred. Convinced of treachery, conversation never started. Rumor continues unabated.
Diane McBurnett
Monmouth
Opposed to micro-shelter complex
I am opposed to the micro-shelter complex proposed for the lot belonging to Christ’s Church in Monmouth. On my block, just across the street, there are currently three residents. This project would provide temporary shelter for 40 individuals. The numbers of new people alone will negatively impact on our quiet neighborhood. The church leaders who have approved the project do not live in this neighborhood and are simply imposing their decisions on those of us who do.
The solution to homelessness is a home. Houston, Texas, has reduced their homeless population by more than half through a “housing first” policy. The stability of permanent housing boosts both mental health and employment and reduces substance abuse. The congregation of Christ’s Church should put their resources toward real housing rather than temporary micro-shelters. If they want to help the unhoused, a laudable goal, use that land for low-income family homes. While I cannot speak for my neighbors, that is something I would support.
This project was developed through a secretive process that excluded the people who will be most impacted. Neighborhood residents are angry. The church has said they are doing this as an act of Christian charity but they will be compensated when they lease the land to the organization that will run the shelter. Gaining revenue while sticking others with all the costs is not Christian charity. Ignoring the very real and justified concerns of neighborhood residents is not Christian charity. To pretend otherwise is just hypocritical.
Dean Braa
Monmouth
Cheers and jeers for May 31 content of I-O
The paper from May 31 had a great photo and caption on the front page. It showed some of the volunteers leaving after setting up the Avenue of the Flags at the Dallas Cemetery. The multitude of agencies is a testament of the cooperative effort often seen in Dallas. It will be great as a photo/caption for “50 Years Ago.”
I’ve been thinking of writing about the Monmouth & Independence Police departments always listing names in their records. This is something the Dallas Police and Polk County Sheriff’s haven’t done in years.
However, SHAME on the I-O: not only did you list names of those in the jail, YOU ENLARGED THE NAMES OF INDIVIDUALS AND PRINTED IT IN BOLD. A friend said to my complaint about your article “it’s public record.”
Public record may be true, but it looks like you are trying to shame the individuals. Please reconsider how you might do this in the future.
Barbara Chrisman
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.