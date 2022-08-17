Researching the 2020 election
Swatting down the ceaseless swarm of false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is a tedious task: an endless game of whack-a-mole, a futile bid to behead The Hydra, an attempt to stab, shoot and bludgeon a Zombie that just won’t die!
Nevertheless, I’ll give it a try.
In an Aug. 3 letter-to-the-editor, Susan Rychlik offers two documentaries, 2000 Mules and Absolute Truth (aka Absolute Proof), that she says prove 2020 was a stolen election. People can affirm this conclusion, she adds, by doing a bit of research.
Well, I have. Quite a bit. In the 21 months since the election, being a conservative, I conservatively estimate that I’ve read enough special reports, extended magazine articles, news stories, in-depth analyses, sworn affidavits, judicial opinions and fact-checks to fill a Tom Clancy novel. Then, to relax, I kicked back and watched the Jan. 6 Committee hearings in their entirety.
I came to two conclusions: First, Trump lost the election. Second, aided and abetted by a passel of power-hungry hornswogglers, he’s doing his darnedest to steal it back.
People who are still unsure could watch the recommended documentaries, though Absolute Proof came with this disclaimer when it first aired on One America News Network: “The statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts.”
They would be better served, though, by beginning their research with Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election.
The 72-page PDF report is, admittedly, something of a slog. But it is meticulously vetted by eight top-notch Republican election law experts whose careers involved carefully weighing evidence and evaluating the credibility of witnesses and their testimony. As a bonus, the report’s footnotes offer a wealth of references to many of the articles, analyses, judicial opinions and fact-checks (see above) that eviscerate the most-commonly cited election fraud claims, including those in 2000 Mules and Absolute Proof.
Tom Visoky
Dallas
Story left out benefits of project
I was interested to read the Aug. 10 article on the effort to block a new multi-family development in Independence.
The article described in detail the views of the local citizens who object to the project. What was missing from the article was a description of the substantial benefits of increased housing density. Single family residential developments typically cost cities far more in infrastructure costs than they yield in property tax revenue.
American cities are sitting on a time bomb of enormous deferred infrastructure maintenance costs because our streets, sewer systems, and other infrastructure components are spread out very inefficiently, serving low density residential developments. Gradually increasing the density of our residential developments is the only financially viable way out of this mess.
That is one reason Oregon passed legislation supporting the provision of middle housing and it’s a vital part of this story. We are lucky to live in a state taking this crisis seriously.
Andrew Gothro
Dallas
Show respect with the correct spelling of Kalapuya
Dear Itemizer-Observer,
Keep up the great work! My family subscribes, and we encourage our friends to do the same. We greatly appreciate having a local, community newspaper.
An article in this week’s edition, “Work begins on Monmouth’s PCL mural,” included one of many variations of the spelling of Kalapuya, this region’s original inhabitants. According to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, the officially-accepted spelling is Kalapuya.
In your article, the spelling appears as Calapooya, one of many outdated versions of the word (of which I’m sure you’ve seen many - including Calapooia).
I just wanted to let your newsroom know so they can be on the forefront of using the official spelling and helping others respect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde’s chosen English version of this Native American word.
Again, thank you for your wonderful efforts in serving the community!
Sincerely,
Laura Eberly
Monmouth
