Don’t believe the propaganda about Dallas homeless shelter
Recent propaganda efforts in Dallas have coalesced to argue against the creation of a homeless shelter. These complaints rest on the assumption that we do not have a problem with homelessness in Dallas. This argument is not new and deserves to be called out for what it is — denial.
Every night the less fortunate roam the streets collecting from city and neighborhood trash cans. Carrying their belongings in shopping carts, wagons, suitcases, and occasionally cars, they tend to camp on side streets where lighting is poor, such as Azalea, Uglow, and Oak. Others use LaCreole bridge and the bus stop by Dallas Community School for shelter, or have occupied the properties of businesses, churches, and civic buildings (e.g., Whitworth Elementary, Dr. Peffley’s office, the senior center, the Academy Building, and the Evangelical, Foursquare, and Living Word Faith Fellowship churches). For water, they go to the creek entrances at parks such as Walnut. To keep warm, they have lit fires, such as in the Calvary Chapel parking lot this winter. Rather than deal with these problems we have increased our fences and decreased our park benches.
The absence of a shelter has not prevented these issues; it exacerbated them. Dallas already struggles with the challenges of having a permanent homeless population. If shelter opponents dislike a potential option on a gravel road at the edge of town, they should suggest a better location. Our most vulnerable citizens have immediate needs which require solutions not merely complaints. This issue demands serious attention.
Charles W. Johnson
Dallas
Don’t let the opportunity to give blood pass you by
Last week’s News Brief about the shortfall of blood donations (“Red Cross fears donation shortfall may impact blood supply,” Aug. 16), was right on.
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. All blood types are needed, but crucial blood types are O Positive, O Negative, B Negative and A Negative. With each donation, three lives can be saved.
So mark your calendars - Aug. 28 from noon to 5 p.m., you can donate at the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas, located at 1175 SE Howe St. Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: EvangelicalChurchDallas to schedule an appointment or call the church office at (503) 623-2331. A bonus for every August donor is a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of your choice.
Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. You can make a difference in the life of someone and even receive a treat for your effort.
Sherri Fobert
Dallas
Not every Republican
While “picking” through the news it’s becoming more and more apparent that the majority of the Republican party members, as well as the majority of their “leaders,” don’t like anyone. Before anyone flies off the handle, the reason I titled this ‘Not Every Republican’ is because I don’t think all of them feel that way.
I am also amazed at the number of people who still follow Trump. He currently has at least four indictments against him; the Atlanta indictment for his attempts to overturn the Georgia election results; the Manhattan DA has accused him of falsifying business records; the Justice Department has indicted him for withholding classified government records as well as attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. There’s someone I’d sure want to follow.
Trump’s followers are just as bad. Some members of the Atlanta Grand Jury have been receiving threats against them and their families. The jury was only doing their civic duty! And Mike Pence has been called a traitor because he wouldn’t overturn the election. Do these people really think he had the authority to do so?
Right wing trolls are outraged at Skittles Pro-Trans Pride packaging. Why are they so afraid of gays and trans people? If I’m not mistaken, we were all born in the same universe. My guess is the majority of them have a gay or trans member in their family tree. Why can’t they accept ALL people for who they are?
Clifford Brown
Dallas
