Don’t believe the propaganda about Dallas homeless shelter

Recent propaganda efforts in Dallas have coalesced to argue against the creation of a homeless shelter. These complaints rest on the assumption that we do not have a problem with homelessness in Dallas. This argument is not new and deserves to be called out for what it is — denial.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.