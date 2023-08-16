MI Trolley took us on a memorable journey
This is not a political letter, but a letter about a day full of fun.
On Aug. 4, a friend and I parked at Western Oregon University and five minutes later, we boarded the little red Trolley headed for Independence. A short time later, after going through downtown Monmouth, we stopped at the Umpqua Bank where the Saturday market was being held. Several of us got off the trolley.
My friend and I started looking at the vendors’ wares. Beautiful produce, and big, huge blackberries, strawberries and mushrooms that were beautiful and tasty as well. Of course, there were baked goods and plants as well. A treat for the eyes and all the vendors were so friendly and spent time telling us about their farms.
We soon left to go in and out of the many charming and inviting shops. Then on to the Thai restaurant for a delicious lunch. We saw several longtime friends and made many new ones. Too soon it was time to leave. We went to the corner of Main and C Streets and boarded the trolley.
By the way, I use a walker full time. The trolley has a ramp that drops to the cement and goes right into the trolley proper. Also, we had air conditioning, so the temperature was pleasant.
We were shortly back to our car, ready to come home. This whole trip was done without worrying about where to park our car while shopping.
A fun, delightful day. Many thanks to good, friendly drivers, a gentleman going, a lady coming home and to the people who gave us the little Red MI Trolley - a big thank you!
I hope everyone will give it a try. It also is free - a very good price. What a gift.
Dori Brodersen
Monmouth
Fair rodeo announcer an embarrassment
In an already overly divisive country, it was a huge disappointment to hear more partisan rhetoric spewed by the rodeo emcee at the Polk County Fair.
We brought our youngest daughter to the fair so she could experience the agricultural side of our community. Having grown up in such a community, it’s important to me that my daughters have the opportunity to experience it as well. I wasn’t expecting a lecture on patriotism, outright threats, and clearly partisan rhetoric.
Right off the bat, the emcee stated that “this close to Portland, we’re bound to have some people out there who don’t respect our flag or our country.” He then went on to recite part of the Declaration Of Independence. After praising our rights, he then went on to say that he was old enough to “not be afraid of life in prison if he saw anyone disrespect the flag.” The irony of praising our rights while ignoring the first amendment was completely lost on the cheering crowd.
At a time where we’re more divided than ever, I wish that a gathering like the fair could be a welcome place for everyone rather than a giant rally for one side. How disappointing and disgusting.
Josh Cronin
Independence
