Dallas student to head to Spain
I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the Stuart Olson Memorial Culinary Scholarship that I received from the Dallas Community Foundation. The scholarship helped me attain my dream of completing culinary school — I received my diploma June 6. Best grades I have ever received, proving culinary was the right choice for me. On June 14, I will be flying to Spain for a three-month culinary internship at two different restaurants, at least one will be a Michelin Star restaurant! While there, I will be able to witness the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, as well as learn traditional Spanish tapas and dishes. I hope to come home with a wealth of knowledge.
Again, thank you to the donors of the Stuart Olsen Memorial Scholarship for such a great opportunity!
Zachary Genthner
Dallas
Trees sent to Heaven too soon
Why cut down trees?
Wasn’t Independence once known as Tree City USA?
It’s great that we are teaching kids about God and Jesus, but are we not teaching them that we can cut down perfectly good trees because they were in the way of your plans?
Maybe the architects should have designed a space that included the trees?
It’s great that you’ll eventually replace the trees that where cut down but at the same time it takes tremendous time for those trees to reach maturity, age, and size of those you cut down.
It’s great that there are trees in heaven, but these trees didn’t necessarily need to be in heaven at this point in time.
David Christensen
Independence
Thank you for Father’s Day breakfast
The members of Dallas Fire & EMS would like to thank the more than 500 residents who attended our Father’s Day Breakfast this year. The proceeds of this year’s event will help support the Harpy Bovard Scholarship Fund, which Dallas Fire & EMS provides each year to a local high school senior engaged in community service.
We would also like to thank the boys and girls of our local Scout troops, and various local businesses, who assisted in making our event a success.
We value and appreciate your continued support and look forward to seeing you during Dallas Krazy Days at the Courthouse Square and at our open house at the Dallas Fire Station on Friday night, July 26, 2019.
Eriks Gabliks
Deputy Chief
Dallas Fire & EMS
Dallas
