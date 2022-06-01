Let teachers train to safely carry a gun on school property
To possess a concealed carry weapon in the state of Oregon, you need to pass a background check and have taken a concealed carry class by a licensed instructor. You are taught proper safety, finger to trigger spacing, and a proper shooting stance.
My point being is that having a concealed carry license comes with the education, safety, responsibility and the knowledge of how to properly maneuver a firearm. A concealed carry weapon is a weapon that is there in case of an emergency and that person has the safety skills and training to draw said weapon.
Why are we not allowing our teachers to carry in their classrooms and on school campuses in case of an emergency and to ensure the safety of our children? Schools are often “no fire arm zones,” but that may need to change. Teachers, and school staff in general, should have the option to carry on school campuses. It should be an option for all school districts in our state regardless of personal belief.
If children’s safety is a concern, proper safes can be installed with secure codes in the rooms where the firearm is held. If something were to happen at a classroom away from the main building, the main building may not know for a few minutes, maybe even more. A teacher possessing a firearm and those few minutes may be the difference between life and death for your children.
Haley Smith
Dallas
Only the soulless would oppose stronger gun control
It is usually risky to speculate whether other people have a heart, soul or brain. But, given current events in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas, and so many other locales in America. I believe it is a safe bet to make such a determination for certain individuals posing as human.
No real human could avoid being changed by the constant stream of slaughter of innocent people in America. Seven-year-old children, kindergartners. What in God’s name is wrong with this country, many of our politicians and citizens?
Eighty Three percent of ALL Americans favor stronger gun control. Not confiscation. The only opponents are serious gun nuts, much of the GOP cult and fully bought-off, so called representatives of the people.
The soulless, heartless and brain dead in America keep winning this battle and innocent Americans pay the price. If you are not one of the soulless noted above get off your arse and work for change. If you are human it is your duty to do so. If you are not willing to help you are a traitor to Americans.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Great job on Explore Polk County magazine
The greatest special section ever: Explore Polk County 2022!
The content. The creativity. The whole package. Perfection!
Been part of a lot of special sections in my career including national award winners.
Never seen anything as friendly to the reader as this year’s Explore.
Great job by all involved.
Thank you.
David Weston
Dallas
Discover one of Dallas’ best free services at the Clothes Closet
I would like to call attention to one of Dallas’s best kept secrets. This is the Clothes Closet, which has its home in the basement of the Dallas Evangelical Church, right across the street from the Dallas Post Office.
This establishment has been a Godsend for many people - young, old, not so rich, rich - because it doesn’t have any type of measuring stick to who can come and get clothing for free.
It serves the community for anyone who would like to select clothing for themselves or their children, which is great for two reasons:
One, most of us are on budgets and it’s a big help financially, especially the way kids grow.
Two, the part I love, is that instead of throwing clothing away, they are being recycled and put to a good use because all clothes are donated.
The Clothes Closet is located at 783 SW Church St. and its hours are from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Saturday and 7-9 p.m. Thursday.
Volunteers are always welcome.
Deb Darr
Falls City
Democracy is fragile, so vote to save it
Here in Oregon we are fortunate to have most of our elected leaders from the Democratic party. If Republicans were the majority, books would be banned at school libraries, voting by mail would no longer be available, the right of women to make their own health decisions would be restricted.
And from there, they would continue their assault on our freedoms by overturning the results of elections where their candidate lost, stop pharmacies from selling contraception applications, and loosen laws regarding gun ownership.
As a 72 year old Marine Corps vet, Vietnam combat 1968-69, I love the freedoms our country offers, so this is why I can’t vote for Republicans. In the recent Voters Pamphlet for the May 17, 2022 Primary Election, not one Republican seeking any office mentioned the assault on democracy unleashed by their party on Jan. 6, 2021. I would think with all the mentions of support for law enforcement, why then, do they not support law and order when it comes to protecting our freedom to vote for who we want, or the peaceful transfer of power?
Democracy is fragile. Please vote to save it.
Thank you.
Larry Willett
Dallas
