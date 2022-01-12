Vaccine mandates are unnecessary
The opportunity to protect oneself from any disease is good, and there are good reasons to use vaccines, especially if you have a genetic or lifestyle medical condition that warrants possible protection.
There are people, however, who are OK with their level of risk and want freedom to choose how to mitigate their risk of any disease. Over time, we’ve learned that the current use of a COVID vaccination may avoid hospitalization, but it will not keep a person from getting or giving the disease to others. Mandates have become a moot point; one needs to stay well.
The continued use of mandates is the epitome of man’s egotism. Mother Nature has been in the virus business for a long time. Odds are on that she’ll win. Now, if my neighbor wants to be so noble and keep me safe with a mask or a gene therapy mandate, why aren’t they outraged by cigarette use? Over 50% of those who smoke get cancer, so why not give the same energy to mandate the elimination of cigarettes? What do you really care about?
Instead of hoping your ‘external parent’ will take care of you and me with mandates, how about a dose of self-responsibility to get and stay healthy so that you can help others in the long run?
Andy in the movie, Shawshank Redemption, expressed it best - either “get busy living or get busy dying.”
Nan Willis
Monmouth
