Thank you, Blue Haven, Adopt-A-Senior Program
When our family went to celebrate Christmas this year with our mother at Blue Haven, a memory care facility, her room was packed with boxes and bags filled with numerous gifts. The staff told us that people in the community sponsor senior citizens through the Adopt-A-Senior Program, something that is new to us. We were amazed and impressed at the generosity shown to our mother Beth.
I’m not sure we can adequately express how deeply thankful we are to Diane Sigler and the Hedlund family for all the lovely gifts showered on our mother. You made a 93-year-old woman very happy. For our family, it restored our belief in the kindness of others. Thanks, you so much again for your thoughtfulness, Diane and the Hedlunds.
Headline falsely represented gist of guest opinion column
The Guest Opinion “Without ownership of ideas, there is no innovation” (Jan 4, 2023) is an example of the best and worst of journalism.
The opinion piece was most excellent - well written, many thoughtful comments on a very important issue by a talented, educated, experienced local citizen. But the headline was a blatantly false statement that is an insult to researchers and innovators around the world. Many (or most) researchers and innovators do what they do just for the joy of figuring things out (but do not dare quit their day job). Sometimes they come up with something that makes life better in their community, and perhaps in the entire world. How wonderful a feeling that must be. Yes, society (the government?) should do things to help and encourage research and innovation. But good ideas should be shared, not owned.
