Thank you, Blue Haven, Adopt-A-Senior Program

When our family went to celebrate Christmas this year with our mother at Blue Haven, a memory care facility, her room was packed with boxes and bags filled with numerous gifts. The staff told us that people in the community sponsor senior citizens through the Adopt-A-Senior Program, something that is new to us. We were amazed and impressed at the generosity shown to our mother Beth.

