Climate change, global warming or whatever you choose to call the disruptions to historical climate patterns occurring around the world, is an existential crisis. We humans are largely responsible, due to our use of fossil fuels, and our rapid deforestation and plundering of the earth’s natural resources.
To draw attention to the crisis, I participated in the Global Climate Strike near the Polk County Courthouse in Dallas last Friday. There were about 30 or 40 people there, including a few students. We were a small part of a global movement.
We received lots of support from many (though not all) who drove past. What was surprising to me was that we did not see a single elected representative from either the city of Dallas nor Polk County stop by.
Their absence caused me to wonder whether either government was taking any action to address the issue, or had even thought about it.
I’d like to see our leaders lead, and establish something like community solar, which could benefit us all. We’d at least make a small contribution to the solution, unlike our federal government which is determined to contribute to the problem rather than be a part of the solution.
Perhaps if our leaders aren’t willing to lead on this issue, we’ll have to do it ourselves to show them the way.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.