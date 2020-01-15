Mayor Dalton wants to “face and fix” downtown’s vibrancy, add employment, and address climate change.
How about a pot clinic? Wouldn’t be “dull or fading.” Provide a couple jobs and keep us smokers from commuting.
The mayor is right on concerning microbrew and wine. He just needs to expand his consciousness a bit. A pot clinic could help with that, also.
Mike Neufeldt
Dallas
