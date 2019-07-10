The city of Dallas is hiring a new city manager, and residents have an opportunity to meet the candidates Monday evening at the Dallas Civic Center.
To learn more about those the council has chosen out of the 23 applicants, see the story starting on A1.
Even better, attend the meet-and-greet and fill out a comment card. Let your council know what you appreciate about each candidate and why you think he will be the best leader of our city.
These chances to be actively involved in making a big hiring decision don’t come around all the time — and thank goodness, because who wants a new leader every year or two? — so don’t let this pass you by. Mark your calendars for Monday night and stop in to say hello. Welcome the candidates to town. Let them know where they should have dinner before they head back to their homes after the interview process is complete.
Once the meet-and-greet is over, panels of citizens and of city employees will conduct interviews of each candidate before the council makes a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.