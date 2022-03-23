Micky Garus, who, out of politics to fulfill his dream of owning a farm is back running for commissioner.
Took time off so folks would forget how he embarrassed this community a couple of times with racist remarks, and
Insensitive actions.
Mickey G. is a well-liked respected man with a good heart. Countless hours of community service, volunteer work, (prove it). However, his views are backwards, misguided and polarizing. Our community needs guys like Mickey G., just not in politics.
Mickey G. is the kind of “early bird gets the worm” person that we wish would sleep in late.
Mike Neufeldt
Dallas, Oregon
