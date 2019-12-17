On Wednesday evening, as we were returning from an event at Western Oregon University, we drove down Monmouth’s Main Street. It was a beautiful sight to behold. Downtown was so festive looking — and busy! Cars were filling every parking space and folks were out walking around. Businesses were ablaze with holiday lights; City Hall was especially decked out. The trees were lit all along the street, festive flags were hanging, and Main Street Park had Santa’s Workshop and Gingerbread Village circling the block. Thank you to Monmouth’s Public Works and Power and Light departments for the extra effort they took this year in Making Spirits Bright in Monmouth. I encourage everyone to come see this most beautiful sight, too, all season long.
Susan Fuller
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.