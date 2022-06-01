In early April, this column warned of an imminent food crisis in East Africa and the Middle East. With the Ukrainian conflict as its immediate cause — Ukraine supplies much of the world’s grain — the widespread famine would be perilously exacerbated by climate change.
Sadly, the predicted calamity is developing at an alarming pace. Currently, the Russian navy is blocking the shipment of stockpiled Ukrainian wheat to the aforementioned affected regions, threatening the death, by starvation, of millions of people.
Climate change is entering the picture in its characteristically erratic fashion. In mid-April, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Joe Biden, during talks, that India had huge grain reserves left over from keeping its people fed during the pandemic. These could be available for export to make up for the predicted interruption of Ukrainian supplies. Then India was hit by a crushing heatwave that destroyed much of this season’s crop, and it banned all grain exports.
Tough stuff, Sudanese mother. You get to watch your child slowly waste away until it can no longer move its limbs, while its stomach extends and eyes hollow just before you bury its skin-clad bones.
While Modi might actually care about this suffering, but is unable to act because of his responsibility to his own people, one government that clearly does not care is Russia’s. It apparently feels it can blackmail the Western Alliance into lifting the sanctions imposed because of its genocidal attack on Ukraine by using mass starvation elsewhere as a bargaining chip.
That’s all I’ll say, or need to say, about Putin and his minions. The more pressing question is, what can be done about the food crisis?
Fortunately, the U.N, and especially the U.S., are trying to step up to the plate. At an urgent U.N. meeting on May 18, the U.S. pledged to provide $2.6B in emergency food assistance to the world’s most vulnerable populations. The USDA will also invest $500 million in boosting the domestic production of fertilizer for export, countering another shortage caused by the conflict in Ukraine. Simultaneously, the U.S. is calling (on arm twisting?) its G-7 partners and the World Bank and IMF to provide emergency funds.
These measures could help relieve some of the worst immediate shortages, but what this environmental columnist found most encouraging was a sentence from the Latino news Service ADW’s online writeup of the meeting where the U.S. pledged that “[Working with the U.N.] We will strengthen resilience by building inclusive and equitable food systems that empower women, youth, and disadvantaged communities to weather the effects of climate change, conflict, and supply chain disruptions…”
This near-term (five- to 10-year), global-vision approach could, at last, address the root of the problem which is not a global food shortage, but increasingly centralized food production and monopolized food distribution systems. As U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres points out, there is enough food to go around — it’s just not getting around.
Like oil, the grain that now feeds most of the world’s population comes from just a few regions. Two countries, Russia and Ukraine, produce almost 30% of the world’s grain exports — now frozen because of one localized conflict. A handful of majors produce most of the rest. Meanwhile, four international corporations control as much as 90% of global grain trade.
While this system engenders certain efficiencies and high profits for some, it is subject to shocks that can disrupt its major components and result in widespread famine, which will produce more shocks of all types.
To survive the climate crisis, we must revamp our approach to feeding people at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz is an environmental researcher and writer living in Monmouth, Oregon. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.
