Recently we just hosted Monmouth Christian Church’s annual back-to-school bash. Through generous support and donations of a ton of people and groups, we were able to provide over 500 backpacks to students at Central and Falls City’s school districts. While not an exhaustive list, I wanted to take a moment to thank some of our supporters: Siletz Tribe, United Way, Goodwill, Service Integration Team, Dairy Queen of Monmouth, OCDC, Falls City School District, and Polk County FCO. To the countless individuals who help make this happen this year and every year, thank you!
Sean Bitzer
Monmouth
