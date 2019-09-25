The Dallas Food Bank would like to extend a hearty thanks to all who helped make our 2019 “Fill the Pantry; Pay the Rent” a success.
Through the generosity of our community, we will be able provide over 650 families with healthy food for their families.
Your continued care and support are very much appreciated by our families and our volunteers!
Thanks again.
Mona Ordonez
Food Bank Volunteer
Dallas
