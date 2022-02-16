Business is about relationships, relationships with customers, vendors, employees, other businesses, and your community. While there are a variety of ways to create and foster relationships, networking groups are one of the best. They also allow you to learn new things, to connect, to build business, and to give back. While some enjoy networking groups more than others, everyone can benefit from them as long as you are clear about your intentions, have a goal of what you hope to gain from your participation, and you know yourself well enough to know what type of group would be the best fit for your personality.
If you’ve wanted to join a networking group and you just aren’t sure where to start, or you aren’t sure if a networking group is the best way to spend your time and energy, consider the following reasons for further exploration.
Being a business owner can be lonely, especially if you are a solopreneur or you work from home. You can find community with other business owners and leaders. Attending a networking group simply to be around other people can be healthy and encouraging. The group can offer a safe place to share your ideas, thoughts, or concerns with other business owners who can relate.
Attending and participating in networking groups introduces you to people from different paths and a variety of industries. You can use the group to learn about others’ experiences and how they approach business. Making connections with people outside of your normal environment can provide important insights and beneficial learning that you might not have experienced otherwise.
Networking groups offer an opportunity to share leads and make referrals that can help you build your business. While this is an important consideration, keep in mind that the quality of those leads or referrals is dependent upon the source. In other words, make sure the other members of the group have access to your customer base, are working directly with your customers, or are your customers. You want those leads and referrals to convert to sales or other key relationships to get the most from the time and energy you spend participating in the group. This goes both ways, so make sure you contribute to the group by provide quality leads and referrals to others.
Possibly the best reason to join a networking group is to contribute to your community by participating in a group that focuses on helping others. These groups sponsor events, fundraisers, or programs that allow you to give back all while you build relationships. Yes, participating may allow you to make connections with people who can bolster your business, but those connections are an added bonus.
Whatever your reasons for joining a networking group or giving one (or several) a try, get clear about your interests and needs so you find the group that is a fit. Also, make sure you are committed to the process: to learning, to connecting, and to giving. That commitment will help you get the best return on your investment.
Joanne Scharer is a Business Adviser at the Chemeketa Small Business Development Center. The Small Business Adviser column is produced by the Center. Questions can be submitted to SBDC@chemeketa.edu or call (503) 399-5088.
