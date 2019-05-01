The city of Dallas has taken over planning the city’s events for 2019. Previously, the Dallas Area Visitors Center was charged with organizing the Polk County Bounty Market, the Fourth of July, Summerfest and Winterfest, along with a few other things sprinkled in such as the Old Timers Picnic and the summer concert series.
City officials did not think the visitors center was doing a good job organizing these events and growing them to be bigger than before. The reason the city had a say was the visitors center was receiving money from the transient lodging tax. Ultimately, the city is responsible for answering to the state how that money is spent.
After more than a year of scrutiny, the city decided to take the money — roughly $100,000 a year — and run events and marketing itself.
The first event — Bounty Market — has taken a nose-dive. Rather than a weekly, Thursday market, it will be four Tuesdays in summer.
We are sad to see this turn of events. We hope this is not a sign of things to come, and that the rest of Dallas’ unique events will be stronger, not weaker, because of the organization.
At least Polk County residents can stay on this side of the bridge to get their weekly fresh produce and meat fixes at two Saturday markets in Independence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.