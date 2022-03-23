The 81st Legislative session ended on March 4. The 35-day session was intended to address budget issues and perform technical adjustments to recently passed legislation. However, over the years it has become a 35-day sprint used to move complex legislation through the process quickly with limited time for public input.
Throughout the years the short session has been used to pass mandatory minimum wage increases, mount a failed attempt at cap and trade, and this session used to move controversial mandatory overtime for agricultural workers.
These complex, short session policies have one thing in common - they passed on party line votes in both chambers and added to the divisive political environment. Although cap and trade did not pass, it forced a historical walkout by Republican’s in both chambers in 2020.
The publicity of these partisan measures also detracts from less controversial bi-partisan legislation that passes during these same sessions, 2022 was no exception.
The proposed Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) fix for pharmacies, which I sponsored, died in committee. However, portions were incorporated into the tax omnibus bill giving small pharmacies an immediate CAT holiday and an opportunity to make it permanent next session.
Other successful bipartisan legislation included restoring law enforcement’s ability to react to riots, providing dental care to veterans not eligible through other programs, and extending the state school fund allocation formula for wildfire-impacted areas by continuing to use their pre-wildfire enrollment numbers till July 2025.
The legislature will reconvene in February of 2023.
