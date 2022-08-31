With great umbrage and dismay I call out your uncouth coverage of the loss of two local residents in a plane crash a little over a week ago. The headline was sensationalist, and the story speculative.
If your goal was to draw readers to the story, I would posit that a simple headline of “Two local citizens perish in plane crash” would have sufficed. Anything else in a tragedy such as this, is as insulting as it is unnecessary.
Was there a rush to publish due to the fact the unfortunate plane crash took place on Sunday afternoon and your deadline for publication is Monday? That is truly no excuse for sloppy journalism.
In your story, your reporter cites someone who nobody here knows (maybe you mistook Dallas, TX for Dallas, OR?), apparently has no more credentials than any other pilot, and to whom you gave no follow-up or corroborating information. Was this “pilot” Mr. Robert Katz, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Examiner? Was he qualified to speak on this subject as an aircraft accident investigator? Do you know for a fact that he has 41 years’ worth of experience, or is that what he told you? Did you contact him or did he contact you? What is his knowledge of “scofflaw” or “criminal” pilots? (By the way, “The most commonly violated regulation in the U.S.” are speed laws on the roads and highways. Aviation related legalities are way down the list.) Did Mr. Dennis Jackson, the pilot who perished, actually not have a medical clearance? There are several reasons why he could have been current medically, and not show up on the FAA website, such as: failure to timely report by the flight doctor’s office; that Mr. Jackson had a waiver due to Covid; that he recently had a flight physical that has not been processed through the FAA yet; or the fact that not all websites are updated on a regular basis, just to name a few.
I don’t know if Mr. Dennis Jackson had a current medical clearance or not, but, with over 40 years of flying experience myself, as a commercially rated pilot of over 35 years, as a military pilot of better than 24 years, and as someone who conducted multiple Judge Advocate General’s investigations during my time in the military, I would never have offered this type of speculation in an open forum, casting dispersion on another pilot, student pilot, passenger, or even a bystander, without authorization to do so. Here, Mr. Robert Katz, at least with regard to your story as written, was just grandstanding.
And, as someone who does have a journalism degree, I would say that both the sensationalism and poor research were extremely poor journalism.
You have done a disservice to the general aviation community, the Federal Aviation Administration, the great field of journalism, and most importantly, the Jackson family. The shame belongs to you.
