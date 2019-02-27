What a weekend. While some athletes came back disappointed they didn’t do better, let’s take a moment and recognize how far they went.
Corbin Sedlacek, a junior from Central High School, nabbed sixth place in his first-ever state wrestling tournament.
Nine wrestlers out of the 14 who qualified for state from Dallas High School placed at the state tournament too, with senior Ashton Brecht placing in second at 185-pounds after not placing at all last year.
Head wrestling coach Tony Olliff was awarded with Coach of the Year.
The Dragons High School bowling team went to the Oregon State High School bowling tournament at Fire Bird Lanes in Salem. It was a long, tough day and although they didn’t place, the team worked their butts off for a successful season.
The Perrydale Pirates girls basketball team are headed down to Baker High School this week for the 1A basketball state championships.
Both Panther basketball teams are gearing up for their first playoff game this weekend.
The Central High School Cheerleaders competed in their first national competition. They brought home a first-place trophy in an event where 17 other teams qualified. Since the competition was hosted in Anaheim, Calif., the girls got to celebrate at Disneyland.
It’s been a long winter season of hard hours, hard work, and, at many times, frustration and tears. So well done, Polk County athletes and coaches: your hard work has paid off. You all deserve to be proud of yourselves.
