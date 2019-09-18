Saturday in Polk County is packed with opportunities for entertainment, exercise (for a good cause), getting ready for disaster, and an event at the Polk County Museum, to name a few.
With so much going on, it may be difficult to choose — really you could do it all, and maybe should.
The Back To School Dash starts at 9 a.m. and benefits Dallas Family Night Out. The third annual Downtown Dallas Murder Mystery starts at 10 a.m. downtown.
A preparedness fair goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dallas High School.
It will be worth stopping by before you head to the Murder Mystery. Being prepared is more than having your kit ready. Do you know how to use it? Is it put together in a way that makes sense under duress?
For example, you know where the flashlight is, but where are the batteries?
People talk a lot about being ready for the “big one,” but what about a power outage? Or a big storm? Or what about a period of unemployment?
Sometimes those supplies can get you through even the most personal of emergencies, such as unexpected layoffs or medical emergencies.
It’s not about scare tactics. It’s about taking simple steps to build your preparedness for yourself, your family and your pets. Being prepared for any kind of emergency eases the mind and calms the soul. It can allow you to focus on other things, like who is after Jedediah’s gold (attend the murder mystery to find out!). Whatever you do this weekend, we hope you will enjoy all the community has to offer.
