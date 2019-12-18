Our Tweeter in chief has not had many things to crow about lately, but we’ll see some spurious claims coming soon. Our trade deal with China is undoubtedly perfect, (his latest overused word). He doesn’t seem to realize that he and his “good friend,” President Xi, are playing different games. He’s tweeting to bolster his future re-election prospects while China is playing a long game of industrial power to last for generations. Likewise, with North Korea, we’ll hear about some minor short term “success” while Kim continues his pursuit of a permanent nuclear deterrent. Unfortunately, none of this will matter as long as the Tweeter denies the real world effects of human influenced climate change, to which the United States is one of the top contributors. His failure to lead in this area of concern will probably get him a prominent place in history, but not in the way he so greedily desires.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.