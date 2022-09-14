Itemizer-Observer
It’s been a tough week at the Itemizer-Observer.
Late Friday night I learned that I-O sports reporter, Steve Brandon, died of an apparent heart attack.
Big blow to the readers of the I-O, my staff and me.
As an owner of several newspapers in the past, I’ve learned that sometimes you strike out when hiring employees and occasionally you hit a home run. In Steve’s case, I hit a grand slam.
I could hardly believe my eyes, back in the spring of 2021 when his resume and cover letter came into my email. Here was a guy that worked at the Oregon Journal, Oregonian and Portland Tribune, wanting to come to work at a much smaller weekly newspaper to cover sports.
At the time, we were still in the midst of COVID and I was still trying to find out how to make things work financially at the I-O, so I put Steve’s resume on the back burner. Then, summer turned to fall and I began wondering how the newspaper was going to cover the upcoming fall sports season. I remembered that I had Steve’s resume and so I made the call. To my surprise, Steve was still very interested in the position and scheduled an appointment to come meet with me to talk about the type of coverage I was looking for.
I’ll never forget our first meeting. He walked into my office, took one look at my sports photos and paraphernalia and started asking questions. He was very personable and friendly. At that moment I knew I had to have him as part of the I-O news team.
It didn’t matter that he lived in Portland. Steve was a consummate newspaperman, which is truly very difficult to find these days. He did most of his interviews on the phone and would come to Polk County just about every week to cover games, take photos and talk with people.
I never had to tell Steve what to cover, as every Sunday night came a slew of stories and photos that he sent in for the upcoming issue. Usually, I had to manipulate the leading and kerning of the text to get all of his stories in for the week. He was the most prolific, error free writer I have ever worked with.
Besides being an outstanding sports writer, Steve was an outstanding representative of the Itemizer-Observer. He truly cared about the people he was interviewing and showed a great deal of respect and interest in everyone he covered.
His outstanding trait of being a gentle and caring person came through loudly in the tributes people wrote about him on our Facebook page after learning that he had passed away Friday night after covering the dedication of the Dallas High School track.
Needless to say, there will never be another Steve Brandon. There are a limited number of those types of people. I’m so thankful and blessed to have had Steve be apart of the I-O team this past year. He brought readers back to the newspaper and helped everyone feel good about themselves.
My sincere thoughts go out to the Brandon family for the wonderful man that is no longer with us.
