With Memorial Day behind us, the summer events in Polk County start heating up, starting Saturday with more things to do than there is time to do them all.
One of the many choices is the Dallas Downtown Association’s second annual Art and Wine Walk. The event gives visitors and residents alike an excuse to visit shops downtown paired with tastings from local wineries. If you’re new to Polk County wines — even if you’re not — it’s a great chance to sample the goods from more than 20 establishments all in walking distance.
While it’s fantastic to participate in the many summer events, it’s also great to volunteer your time to ensure they continue running smoothly year after year.
Consider helping at a summer concert or event once or twice this year. Volunteers are needed for the Fourth of July celebrations, Krazy Dayz, Art and Wine Walk, as well as Discover MI Town, which goes from June 13 through 15.
Once summer is over, there are plenty of other ways to contribute your time to an organization, from Start Making a Reader Today to the food bank.
Find out more about volunteer opportunities on our website, polkio.com.
