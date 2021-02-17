After spending hours or possibly days in the dark, it may be more apparent how vital an emergency kit can be. Some people are still without power, but after reading reports of what is happening in other parts of the country due to winter storms, they can still count themselves lucky. That said, it never hurts to be better prepared for the inevitable weather event.
Building an emergency kit may seem intimidating, especially when emergency experts recommend kits good for two weeks — or more — of food and supplies. But you can think smaller than that at first — three days is a good start, and would have served well in this last storm.
For some tips on how to build a kit, go to https://rdcrss.org/2ZmVVLs.
