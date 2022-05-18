In my last column, I mentioned two easy things that we can do as individuals to make a difference in the climate crisis by reducing our carbon emissions: don’t idle your vehicle and dry clothes outside in nice weather.
In this month’s column, I’d like to talk about a few more things we can do to have an impact. Keep in mind that these actions not only help address climate change, but they also save us money. Win-win, right?
Three things we can do related to transportation will make a big difference if we all participate. First WALK. Walk to the store, walk to get your daily 10,000 steps, walk your dog – just walk more and drive less. In my case, my wife and I often walk the great trail along the Willamette River in Independence and enjoy the beautiful natural world that we pass through.
Next, USE MASS TRANSIT. Cherriots operates two routes in Polk County at fares starting at $1. Route 40X operates Monday through Saturday from 7:00 am until about 9:30 pm with 10 stops. The new Route 45 runs Monday through Friday from 7:00 to 5:00 with 33 stops in Polk County. Coming soon will be the Independence Monmouth trolley running on a very frequent and very inexpensive schedule. Stay tuned.
The third transportation type thing we can all do is to KEEP TIRES PROPERLY INFLATED. This makes a difference in fuel economy, and it costs nothing while saving money.
Now I will suggest things we can do in our homes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while saving money. First, replace all incandescent light bulbs with LED BULBS. They last 10 times longer.
Next, consider installing a ROOFTOP SOLAR system. This action will reduce your electric bill drastically. Rebates and tax credits make this quite affordable as you switch to renewable, free solar energy. Low to moderate-income incentives make this very reasonable. See www.seedsforthesol.org.
Finally, plan to CONVERT FROM “NATURAL” GAS TO ELECTRICITY in your home and business. Furnaces, stoves, and clothes dryers all wear out, usually in 15 years or less. When they do, buy electric furnaces and appliances. This is the bulk of carbon emissions from our homes, and the conversion makes a big difference. “Natural” gas is neither natural nor renewable – it is methane, a potent and toxic greenhouse gas. Conversions can include very favorable rebates. See www.energytrust.org.
So, this month we have suggested six things that we as families in Polk County can do to fight climate change right in here our own lives. These actions will make a small, but meaningful difference while saving money. We all need to make changes to address the climate crisis – but we’re not helpless.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
