Talk to any director of fiscal services of an Oregon school district and they’ll give you an earful on the lack of funding for capital improvement at schools. Most Oregon school districts bridge their underfunding gap with a bond levy. And that, my friends, is the crux of why a YES vote is needed on the Dallas School Bond Levy Measure #27-134.
In the Dallas school district’s general fund, 93% of the budget covers the cost of employees, support services, instruction, curriculum, supplies and equipment. The remaining 7% ($3 million) is allocated to custodial/maintenance employee costs, facility upkeep, utility costs, groundskeeping, and repairs and maintenance. That’s a pittance considering our district supports six schools and 2,625 students.
Dallas schools rely upon a school bond levy to provide upgrades for roofing projects, parking lots, siding, plumbing, efficient HVAC systems and much more.
The times we live in have elevated student safety. The bond levy will add secure entrances to Dallas schools, as well as programmable keyless entry systems. Fire alarm systems will be updated and security cameras installed for sight improvement and video monitoring.
In 2014, the Dallas voters passed a school bond levy replacing a bond being paid off. There was no increase in the tax rate at that time; making the rate $1.70 per 1,000 of assessed home value. That 2014 bond will be paid off this year. On May 17, voters are being asked to approve a new bond which remains at the same rate of $1.70 per 1,000 of assessed home value.
Taxpayers should be impressed with the current Career and Technical Education (CTE) building that was funded by the 2014 bond levy. CTE classes provide students with technical, academic and employability skills to succeed in life. Approximately 84% of the students have been enrolled in a CTE class. Their choices have included agriculture, culinary, fabrication, welding, metal shop, horticulture, animal sciences and wood shop programs. The new bond levy will upgrade the CTE culinary arts kitchen and make room for such programs as audio video production, automotive, computer and information technology, construction, digital technology, electronics, health science, mechanical-technology and robotics.
Approval of the school bond levy will benefit our whole community. Please vote and vote YES to provide Dallas students with a safe environment and the tools needed to succeed in life.
