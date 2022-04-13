Sleep allows our body to recharge, refresh and repair. Healthy sleep patterns are the bedrock of our physical and emotional wellbeing. How much sleep do you need?
Making sleep a priority
The quality of our sleep greatly depends upon our daily schedules, level of emotional and physical activity, and our nutrition and hydration. What can you do to support great sleep?
• Set a regular bedtime to allow the recommended hours of sleep you need for your age range (16 hours for babies, 10 hours for 3 to 18 years old, 8 hours for 19 to 55 years old and 6 hours if you are over 65).
• Eliminate/reduce noise and light disruptions, limit screen time by putting away screens 1 to 2 hours before bedtime.
• Avoid caffeine and alcohol at least 4 to 6 hours before bed.
• Hydrate with non-caffeinated beverages.
• Do vigorous exercise early in the day, but choose yoga and gentle stretching before bedtime to support relaxation.
• Try a weighted blanket; it is like tucking in with a giant hug.
Relax before bed
It is easier to sleep when your mind and body are at ease. Daily stressors can interfere with your sense of wellbeing and calm before bed. Going to sleep with a lot on your mind makes it difficult to relax and rest well.
• Try journaling: Writing down your worries or the nightly to-do list that your mind is going over can help you relax and set it aside for the next day.
• Try a gratitude list: Write or share three or four things you are grateful about the day or your life. When first practicing, this can be difficult. Keep at it, finding three or four will come easier every day. Having a mindset of gratitude can reset many parts of your life and balance stress.
• Try deep breathing while lying in your bed. Try “4-7-8 breathing”: Inhale through your nose for 4 counts, hold for 7 counts and exhale completely through your mouth for 8 counts. Do this for at least 10 cycles. While breathing, think peaceful and calming thoughts while inhaling and imagine exhaling all your stress and worry with each breath.
Needing more help with sleep?
Some sleepers need more support and thankfully there is medical help available. Knowing the symptoms of poor sleep can help you start the process of getting help. Talk to your doctor if you are:
• Consistently feeling tired, irritable and fatigued during the day.
• Finding it difficult to get out of bed, repeatedly hitting the snooze button for more sleep.
• Having trouble focusing or remembering things.
• Falling asleep as soon as you sit down.
• Struggling with depression, anxiety, stress, paranoia or even self-harm.
• Feeling less interested in sex or pleasurable activities.
• Snoring loudly, choking or gasping for air in your sleep.
• Waking up with headaches or dry mouth.
Whatever you do to improve the quality of sleep for you or your family, we hope that you will feel more rested after trying some of these tips.
