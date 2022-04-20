Did you know that 57% of your employees are looking for a new job? It’s a startling statistic. Consider your own team. Roughly half of them are planning to leave you when the right opportunity presents itself. Did your throat just close a little bit?
If you’ve seen the news this year, you know that there are more open jobs than employees to fill them. Waits at restaurants are longer than ever, customer patience is waning, and the Yelp reviews are pouring in. The public doesn’t like the new landscape that defines today’s workforce. Guess what? Neither do your employees, according to the latest reports.
Maybe you just lost somebody on your team, and you’re facing the prospect of hiring. IF, and that’s just IF, you happen to get the right person hired, it will cost you about a third of their annual salary to train them, and there is a 33% chance they will leave in their first six months.
These are the realities of hiring today. It isn’t fun! How do you fight back? You focus on retention. Let’s look at some ways that you KEEP the great employees that you have!
Why do your employees stay with you? Is it money? Probably not! Today’s employees are motivated by something other than money. They look at the money as a vehicle to fuel their lifestyles. Work is a secondary priority to them, and it honestly should be. Work life balance is more important than ever so rethink that mandatory overtime. Rethink the mindset that your staff gets a paycheck so what else could they possibly expect…they want to be part of something. They want to feel like they are making a difference with the work they are doing.
What motivates your team? Try asking them! A stay interview is a tool to take your team’s pulse. It is nothing more than a simple conversation about why your employee loves working for you, and maybe why they don’t. The benefits are tremendous, and it will be illuminating to you as an owner or a manager if they are done correctly. Here are some tips for successful stay interviews:
• Consider doing them off site! Lunch, coffee, or a quick glass of wine after work are all great options that communicate a less formal conversation.
• Give them permission to be honest! If you want a truthful answer, they must trust you not to respond reactively.
• Use a growth mindset. This isn’t the time to focus on “but this is how we’ve always done it”.
• LISTEN. Read that again. Listen carefully. Take the time to hear what they say.
• Commit to changing things to keep them happy and engaged.
Hiring is a huge pain point for most owners and managers today. With a laser focus on employee retention, your teams become more stable, enabling your business to thrive. Be proactive about finding ways to incentive them to STAY with your company. It gives you more time to focus on other areas of your business and develops a positive, healthy culture among your staff members.
Angela Oven is a Business Adviser at the Chemeketa Small Business Development Center. The Small Business Adviser column is produced by the Center. Questions can be submitted to sbdc@chemeketa.edu or call (503) 399-5088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.