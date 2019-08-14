The Polk County Fair has come and gone. Projects completed and awarded, livestock raised and sold. It’s officially the Dog Days of August.
We wrap up concerts in Dallas and Independence this week. Live music will continue in Monmouth Main Street Park through the end of the month.
School will be here before we know it.
For some, backpacks have been stocked since mid-summer. But for many in our community, thoughts of buying school supplies can be nerve-wracking. Not because of the extensive lists of requests, but because finances are tight, to say the least.
Throughout Polk County, businesses and organizations are in the middle of collecting all manner of supplies for our school kids, from socks to backpacks to notebooks to pens and pencils.
You can help your neighbors by donating cash or items to these drives, making it easier for a kid on his or her first day of class.
With so many other things that can make getting an education challenging — from behavior issues in the classroom to changing standards — at least we can help set everyone up to have the supplies they need to succeed.
If you’re feeling particularly generous and have it to spare, Polk County Community & Family Outreach is still collecting mattresses so no kids have to sleep on the floor.
For more information on how you can help, contact the Polk County Community & Family Outreach: 503-623-9664.
