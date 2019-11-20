Last Saturday night I had an opportunity to learn about some new things that are happening at LaCreole Middle School through Innovate Dallas. Students are using 3-D printers to make items, computers to make topographical maps, fly drones to designated places and other interesting and innovative projects. They are equipping a “steam machine” which they will use to teach and interest other Dallas students in innovating Dallas. These students were excited about learning and were working together to accomplish their goals. The students are learning about things that will serve them well after they leave the school system. They were problem solving by collaborating and evaluating their results. I hope Dallas will encourage and support them as I plan to do.
Lois Derouin
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.