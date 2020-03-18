As the novel coronavirus and Oregon’s response to it changes almost daily, your local reporters at the Polk County Itemizer-Observer have been working around the clock to keep you informed of the news as it happens.
The Itemizer has provided all stories relating to COVID-19 to all, regardless of subscription, in the interest of public safety and health. Reporters have been monitoring latest developments and updating the website with the most current information and guidance.
As the community rallies to support local businesses through this trying time of uncertainty, remember that we are your local newspaper. We are locally, family owned and operated. We are a local business.
Our employees rely on subscriptions and advertising to support our families. We need you to subscribe in print or online now more than ever.
This pandemic will pass, as will the restrictions. Meanwhile, as our community rallies together, the Itemizer will choose optimism. We will continue to search for the good news while bringing you the harsh realities. We will keep looking for the helpers, for the success stories, while we deliver the news of more cases, possibly more deaths and closures.
We appreciate you, our readers and business advertisers. Send us a letter about how you are handling the state’s response to COVID-19. Let us know your thoughts. And don’t forget to subscribe.
