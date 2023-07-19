How did four women in the Bible who had tragic circumstances or tarnished reputations respond?

Tamar was the victim of three disobedient and ungodly men. Before she had children, her first husband was put to death by the Lord for some unrevealed wickedness. The man’s brother was legally required to marry her and give her children (Deuteronomy 25: 5,6), but didn’t, so the Lord put him to death. There was a younger brother, Shelah, which her father-in-law Judah said he would give to her when the youth became an adult, but Judah broke his promise. So later Tamar took bold action. Judah’s wife had died and he went on a trip to the Canaanite city of Timnah. Tamar went there first, disguised as a pagan temple prostitute, and she conceived by Judah. Judah left some of his personal items with her, since he didn’t have a means of payment. Later and showing her pregnancy, Tamar was accused of immoral behavior. Judah was furious, and said, “Bring her out and let her be burned.” (Genesis 38:24, English Standard Version). She identified the father by showing the personal items belonging to Judah. “Then Judah said, ‘She is more righteous than I, since I did not give her my son Shelah.’” (Genesis 38:26, ESV).

