How did four women in the Bible who had tragic circumstances or tarnished reputations respond?
Tamar was the victim of three disobedient and ungodly men. Before she had children, her first husband was put to death by the Lord for some unrevealed wickedness. The man’s brother was legally required to marry her and give her children (Deuteronomy 25: 5,6), but didn’t, so the Lord put him to death. There was a younger brother, Shelah, which her father-in-law Judah said he would give to her when the youth became an adult, but Judah broke his promise. So later Tamar took bold action. Judah’s wife had died and he went on a trip to the Canaanite city of Timnah. Tamar went there first, disguised as a pagan temple prostitute, and she conceived by Judah. Judah left some of his personal items with her, since he didn’t have a means of payment. Later and showing her pregnancy, Tamar was accused of immoral behavior. Judah was furious, and said, “Bring her out and let her be burned.” (Genesis 38:24, English Standard Version). She identified the father by showing the personal items belonging to Judah. “Then Judah said, ‘She is more righteous than I, since I did not give her my son Shelah.’” (Genesis 38:26, ESV).
Rahab was a working prostitute in Jericho, a pagan city in the path of the exodus of the Jews from Egypt. When Joshua sent spies there, Rahab took them in and then protected them by lying to the authorities who had heard rumors of spies. She later explained to the Jews that word had come to Jericho of God’s miraculous rescues as they left slavery in Egypt: “…the Lord your God, he is God in the heavens above and on the earth beneath.” (Joshua 2:11, ESV). Then she asked for mercy for herself and her family. The Lord gave Jericho to the Jews by destroying the city’s stone walls, but Rahab was spared and later given in marriage to a Jewish man named Salmon. She apparently was an excellent mother, giving birth to Boaz, who grew to be a man of character and became the husband of the third woman, Ruth.
The love story of Ruth’s life is detailed in the Old Testament book named for her. Naomi, a Jew living in Moab, had two sons who married local Moabite sisters, Ruth and Orpah. Naomi’s husband and her two sons all died, widowing the three woman. Grieving Naomi planned her return to Israel and told the sisters to remain in Moab to find husbands. Orpah did. “But Ruth said, ‘Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go,... Your people shall be my people, and your God my God.” (Ruth 1:16, ESV). They returned to Bethlehem, where Ruth proved to be a hard-working young woman and most likely very attractive. An older Jewish man, Boaz, noticed this and was impressed with her faithfulness to Naomi and Naomi’s God. Both Ruth and Boaz obeyed the customs and laws of the time and their love story has the happy ending of marriage and children: “Salmon fathered Boaz. Boaz fathered Obed. Obed fathered Jesse and Jesse fathered David.” (Ruth 4:21, ESV).
The last woman is an unwed and pregnant teenager. The virgin was engaged to Joseph, when an angel came to her, and said, “… ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold you will conceive in your womb and bear a son and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.’” (Luke 1:30-33, ESV). Mary could not comprehend how this could be. The angel explained: … “nothing is impossible with God.” Without hesitation, Mary said, ‘Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.’” (Luke 1:37,38, ESV).
These women are uniquely named in the genealogy of Jesus, where all the others so honored are men. (Matthew 1:2-5; and 1:16). Four women, one who was forced to pose as a prostitute to get pregnant, a working prostitute, a pagan widow, and a pregnant, unmarried teenager all were given high praise and respect in the Bible.
These women of faith give us hope. The first did not give up and pursued what was right. The second did not let her low standing stop her. The third gave up the security of her homeland. And the last, though very young, demonstrated a deep, mature faith we should all aspire to reach.
Mr. Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a local resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).
