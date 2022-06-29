I am a member of a unique population of individuals who were born nine months after their mother was raped.
Neither anti-pregnancy (Plan B) pills nor abortions were available for my mother in rural Nebraska in 1938. Being a pregnant 18-year-old was a terrible disruption to her life – the embarrassment, guilt, anger, anxiety, depression (and that’s with the rapist wanting to marry her). It took a long time for her to regain a sense of positive self-direction.
Ending her pregnancy before there was a “me” would have been a justifiable and moral act as far as I’m concerned. However, I hold the position that I came into existence when my heart started pumping oxygen. That’s when my brain began differentiating that mass of living human tissue into a human individual self (me). And I’m certainly grateful that heartbeat has kept my brain expressing “me” from then on. In time, so was my mother. So are my children and grandchildren.
To be sure, I wouldn’t want to have lived if my growing fetal body put my mother’s life in danger. And, if it included some faulty organ development dooming me to a life of unmitigated suffering, no matter how short or long. I would have wanted that me ended with an abortion. Also, I reserve the right to stop my heartbeat myself in the future if unalterable suffering ever becomes a part of my life or if I can’t be myself because of dementia or frailty in old age.
An acorn is not an oak tree. It must be planted in a nurturing environment until the onset of chlorophyll. I think the onset of a fetal heartbeat after implantation in the uterus is the most valid definition of a beginning human being and more reliable than viability. Viability is an ethical quagmire, a moving target depending on a mother’s social status and access to medical technology. I think the time between a heartbeat starting and finally ending is the most logical definition of a human life span. And I am not comfortable with the idea of aborting a beating heart anywhere along the human life span, except for preventing or ending physical or psychological suffering.
I don’t see how we can build any consensus about abortion until we make real sex education and modern contraception conveniently available to all. And anti-pregnancy (morning after) pills can be used in the first days after unprotected sex before egg and sperm meet and get implanted to signal pregnancy. Or an IUD could accomplish the same in that time frame and be good for years. There are also pills that safely remove implanted and developing human tissue in the short weeks a heartbeat is reached. It’s the whole package that can best prevent the heartbeat surprise in a woman who doesn’t want a child.
We are sexual beings and we have overpopulated the planet. We need reproductive health clinics providing these family planning services world-wide.
Jerry Nathan, of Dallas, Oregon, is a retired psychologist, marriage counselor and sex therapist.
