Last month, I discussed six actions we can take to reduce our carbon emissions and help to address climate change. In the transportation arena, those actions include walking, using mass transit, and keeping tires properly inflated. In our homes, we can replace light bulbs with LED bulbs, consider rooftop solar, and switch from gas to electric.
In this month’s column, I want to talk about another thing we can do that will save a bunch of money in the long-term, while helping to make a real difference on the climate front.
I’m talking about replacing your gas-guzzling car, SUV, or truck with either an all-electric or hybrid electric vehicle, also called an EV.
The rising price of gas, although less expensive in the U.S. than in almost any other country, is making the switch to EVs much more attractive. With dealer incentives, state rebates, and federal tax credits available, the purchase cost of an EV is quite comparable to gas-powered cars.
The cost of operating an all-electric or hybrid electric car is less than that of a similar gas car. A recent study found that an all-electric car operates at 16% of the cost of an equivalent gas car, and the hybrid number is 20% compared to an gas car. Electric cars are more simple -- and you don’t have to change the oil.
In the Pacific Northwest, where electric rates are lower than in most of the country, operating costs are even lower.
Thinking about switching to an EV, many experience what’s called ‘range anxiety’, or “What if I run out of electricity?” Well, what if you run out of gas? You must plan ahead -- or pay your AAA membership – or else your vehicle will stall on the road. Free apps are available to show where the next charging station is located. Soon, there will be a charging station at least every 50 miles along major highways. And, best of all, you can charge your EV at home with an extension cord!
We normally drive to Salem and back and around Independence-Monmouth daily. At night we plug in the hybrid Ford, and the next morning it’s ready to go again. And, we have used no gasoline!
Switching gears, I want to make an offer to anyone concerned about climate change, and particularly young people, that there is a local Independence-Monmouth community climate group that would be happy to have you join us. You can go to our website www.mitown-climate.org or email me. A recent front-page article in a major Oregon newspaper talked about the fear and anxiety felt by young people about the fact that climate change is affecting us now, and their desire to do something. Others in our community feel that way too.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
