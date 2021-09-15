As people age, they may not notice gradual changes in their physical and cognitive skills that could increase their risk of falling. But falls in and around the home are common — one out of four people older than 65 fall every year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, falls are a leading cause of injury and death for older people. A home-based fall can lead to head injuries, orthopedic injuries (joint dislocations, trauma and fractures) and wounds to the skin that can get infected.
Fortunately, there are many easy ways to reduce the risk of falling. To raise awareness, the National Council on Aging has designated September as National Fall Prevention Month.
You can identify, modify and reduce the risk of falls in your home by taking a multi-pronged approach to the problem. Health care professionals from a variety of disciplines can assist an older person and their family with making simple changes around the home to make it safer.
Often the best start is to talk with your primary care provider (PCP). The PCP can then make appropriate referrals to the health care team to address and either correct physical changes or provide education on how to change the home environment to increase safety. You might be referred to an optometrist or ophthalmologist, pharmacist, occupational therapist or physical therapist.
Vision changes can make it hard to identify hazards in the home such as steps, changes in flooring or unexpected items in your path. Keeping updated with correct prescription lenses or treatment for eye-related disorders is important. An eye specialist can also refer patients to physical and occupational therapy for exercises to improve visual motor control and eye-related vestibular (balance) issues.
Occupational and physical therapists are also specialized in developing customized programs for improving cognitive function, balance, strength and flexibility as well as assessing and making recommendations on small changes to the home environment. These changes can include improved lighting, removal of obstacles in walkways, assistive devices and education on community resources.
Also very important in fall prevention is talking with a pharmacist about all prescription and over-the-counter medications you take. Vitamin deficiency, medication side effects, dehydration from diuretics, increased bleeding from blood thinners and drug interactions can all increase the risk of falling. A pharmacist is able to understand the complex interplay between medications and make recommendation for changes.
Fall prevention and safety in the home can require focus, planning and assistance from others. Take advantage of your health care partners’ expertise this September and celebrate the arrival of autumn by preventing “the fall!”
Brought to you by Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics
Salem Health West Valley Hospital and a medical group of primary and specialty clinics offer exceptional care to people in and around Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. West Valley Hospital has been serving our community for more than 100 years, today with a 24-hour emergency department and a wide range of services including imaging, surgery and rehabilitation. Learn more at www.salemhealth.org/westvalley.
