The citizens of Monmouth and Independence would like to give credit where credit is due — to an amazing woman named Dawn Roden. This year’s Fourth of July Parade was organized and made possible by Dawn and her skeleton crew of hard-working citizen volunteers. Despite being told no, Dawn took the torch in leading and organizing our 2021 Independence Day Celebration Parade.
The Fourth of July Parade has been an annual tradition for more than 100 years. The annual Independence Day parade brings our communities together in unity every year, and it was almost lost again for a second year in a row. But Dawn and her team fought quickly against all odds, and they were faced with many road-blocks. However, Dawn wouldn’t take no for an answer and she fought for us. For that, we as a community are sincerely grateful for her determination, stamina and responsible leadership that brought so much joy to our families and community.
When citizens heard the parade was really going to happen, friends, family and neighbors quickly spread the word by mouth. Dawn and her volunteers went door-to-door with fliers, made phone calls and got on the radio as fast as possible to get the word out. Because of her determination, this was the best Fourth of July parade we’ve ever had!
It was a healing experience for all who participated and celebrated our freedoms this weekend. The old tradition of staking your lawn chair on Main Street many days in advance was a clue that something big was going to happen this year – and it did. New traditions were introduced as well, and as a community we look forward to next year’s 4th of July. We want to thank those who worked every day to make this happen, and also thank all parade participants who came out for us all to enjoy.
Ryan Hall
Monmouth
Volunteers
Dawn Roden
Stephanie Gilbert
Abby Warren
Brent DeMoe — Polk County Family & Community Outreach director
Paralyzed Veterans of Oregon — parade sponsor
Larry Gardner
Tom Hurt
Warren Franklin — 1430 AM Radio
Brandon Marr
Lindsey Shockey
Bryanna Prado — Los Primos
Craig Pope – Polk County Commissioner
Lyle Mordhorst – Polk County Commissioner
Mike Ainsworth – Polk County Commissioner
All local and county police & fire workers
Bruce Tuma
Eric Scharer
Roger Fitts
All adults and children who volunteered
All parade participants
