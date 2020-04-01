We are pleased to announce the Itemizer-Observer, your local newspaper since 1875, will continue, thanks to new ownership by Scott Olson.
News spread quickly last week when our staff was informed that Eagle Newspapers Inc. would be closing its newspaper publications, with our last paper to be April 1. Our staff scrambled to get accurate news about the pending closure to governments, businesses, readers and friends. Over the weekend, Olson worked hard to seal a deal with Eagle that will allow him to keep publishing Polk County’s paper of record.
Through it all, our staff was inundated with texts, emails, and private messages of support. We heard from subscribers, city managers, mayors, superintendents and advertisers — your local businesses — concerned about us, and concerned about joining other areas of the world as a news desert.
Olson will start a new chapter for the Itemizer-Observer. While not all of us will be continuing on this journey, we are all pleased and grateful that our home will not become a news hole. We will continue to be a part of your lives, reporting on your cities, your schools, your sporting events, your local businesses, your neighbors, both in print and online. As our businesses struggle, so do we. Please continue to support us, your local journalists, through subscriptions. And welcome Olson into the community — bearing in mind social distancing, of course.
