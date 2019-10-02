I would like to thank the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund for supporting my daughter’s 2018-19 softball season with the Oregon Titans. Along with my daughter, we had two other players from the Monmouth/Independence area. With their generous gift, the team was able to purchase equipment and uniforms for the season. The girls looked great in their uniforms and had a great season. Thank you again.
Ryan McCormick
Independence
