On Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, we joined the men and women of the Dallas Police Department for National Night Out. We met hundreds of Dallas residents as we visited neighborhoods throughout the city. We wanted to thank you for meeting with your neighbors to discuss community safety. We also wanted to thank you for the amazing food you shared with us, but especially to say thanks for your kind words and your support of Dallas Police, Fire and EMS first responders. If you have any questions that weren’t answered during National Night Out, or if you would like additional information on crime prevention or fire safety issues, please feel free to contact either the Dallas Police Department or Dallas Fire & EMS.
Erik Gabliks
Deputy Chief, Dallas Fire & EMS
Dallas
