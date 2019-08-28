Nestled in a community in Monmouth, near Gentle Woods Park and Monmouth Elementary School lives a pride of peafowl. This spring and summer, about six new chicks have joined the group, bringing the total peafowl to about a dozen, give or take.
Peafowl have lived in Monmouth since the 1970s, according to local recollections. No one knows exactly how they got there — some say it was a peafowl farm that closed and left the animals in the area.
Monmouth legend has it that the population of the pride was kept under control by local raccoons until a disease affected the masked critters, severely decreasing their numbers.
The peafowl have raised a stink in this neighborhood before. Once, the city set traps and relocated the birds to outside city limits, where they can roam the countryside and pester — or bless, depending on point of view — the residents who live there.
Residents of the Gentle Woods neighborhood were split about losing their prized birds. Some were happy to see the numbers cut down; others were angry to lose peafowl residents.
Now the Monmouth city council will again be asked to address the issue, presented by a neighborhood resident who is disturbed by the loud noises the peafowl produce — particularly during the spring mating season. The complaining resident makes a valid point: The issue with the peafowl is between people who enjoy looking at these exotic, non-native creatures, and the fact that the birds present a nuisance.
The trick for the city is many animals could be considered to present a nuisance in city limits. This same area called a neighborhood meeting about a month ago to discuss what to do about skunks in the area. The result: Discovering the area is abundant with wildlife — deer, foxes, skunks, raccoons, coyotes.
One of the joys of living in rural Polk County is glimpsing wildlife on your daily commute, or while having a picnic in the park. We have spotted a wide variety of birds, rare albino deer — even cougars — within the confines of our cities.
Are the peafowl a nuisance? It depends on who you ask. Some residents don’t mind them perching on their vehicles and nesting in their yards. Others despise the very thought of them — not to mention their feces and sounds.
Is it the city’s responsibility to rid the neighborhood of them? No more than it is the city’s responsibility to regulate outdoor cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.