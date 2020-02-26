I read with interest about the article on the front page of the Feb. 19 IO captioned, “Alternative campus proposed to address behavior.” Could it be time and less costly to re-introduce the “Board of Education” into the classrooms? Just askin’.
Ray Harvey
Dallas
