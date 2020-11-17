Starting today, it’s time refocus on COVID-19 prevention. The new restrictions passed down by Gov. Kate Brown are not what any of us wanted to hear, especially now that the holiday season has arrived. Pandemic fatigue is a real thing. We all feel it, but we need to muster the will to see these next few weeks through. This is tough for our businesses, and for our mental health, but recent news on vaccines reveal there may be an end to this on the horizon.
In the meantime, protect yourself or those in you life who may be vulnerable to infection. Wear masks, keep your distance, and keep your gatherings small. It’s definitely a chore, but a small price to pay to keep others healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.