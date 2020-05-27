Welcome to Phase 1, Polk County. It was great to see all the open signs around town, and people stopping by recently reopened businesses.
While we are all excited to go to our favorite stores, restaurants and bars, you will see evidence that not all is back to normal.
Chairs and tables stacked in corners to provide 6 feet of space and markings on the floor of businesses remind us that social distancing still is necessary.
We have been released from isolation, but that doesn’t yet mean business as usual. We hope to get there soon, but we still have guidelines to follow to make it to Phase 3. Please follow them. They are in place to protect vulnerable populations and prevent a second spike in cases. None of us want to see that, so it is on us to make sure that doesn’t happen.
If you are a healthy person who isn’t worried about contracting COVID-19, please remember social distancing isn’t about protecting you, but others who aren’t as fortunate.
Wearing masks and keeping 6 feet of space between us is a small price to pay for staying on a path toward normal.
