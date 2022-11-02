By Jesse Peters

By Jesse Peters

President, Western Oregon University

As the new President of Western Oregon University, I wanted to introduce myself to the community and also take a moment to remind Oregon of the value of its regional universities. I am a first-generation student, and I have spent my career at regional institutions that serve a diverse student body. A small setting focused on student success and retention is often the fertile ground where students who may be underprepared can thrive and find their pathways into positive and productive careers.

I’m from a farm in rural Georgia. My mother graduated from high school, and my father only completed the seventh grade. For me, college was a mystery, something I needed and wanted, but also something that was a source of fear and anxiety. I needed a small school when I entered college; I needed a feeling of belonging to a community; I needed a real support system that was interconnected. I needed what WOU offers every day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.