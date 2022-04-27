First, we must face the facts. The internet, newspapers and TV news outlets report daily on the global climate crisis. The scientific community has known, with increasing certainty, for many decades that 1) the Earth’s climate is changing in a warmer direction much faster than in the planet’s vast history, and 2) human activities that burn fossil fuels and emit carbon dioxide and other ‘greenhouse gases’ is the primary cause.
Next, what can you and I, as common folks here in Polk County, Oregon, do to influence this crisis that’s happening on a global scale? Well, just as individuals we have contributed to the problem, we can also individually contribute to its solution. In fact, because of our consumption of so many more resources compared to individuals in, say, India (reported to be a factor of seven times greater), our actions to address climate change will also have a much larger positive effect.
In this column, rather than take on the climate issue at a global scale, or even a national or state level, I want to offer two actions that you and, and our friends and neighbors here in Polk County, can do to make a positive impact. The beauty of these actions is that, in nearly every case, they save money while they help save our Earth! I will start with two amazingly simple things we can do, and in subsequent columns I will suggest more positive things we can do to reduce our contributions to the release of carbon pollution that is threatening the survival of life on our planet.
The first action is simply do not warm up your motor vehicle. Unless you have a much older model, today’s cars and trucks do not require that you start them and let them “warm up” for 5 or 10 minutes – it actually causes engine damage. Save gas, and today so especially important, save money, while releasing less carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrous oxides to the atmosphere. It keeps our air cleaner.
The second action is dry clothes outside in nice weather like our grandparents always did. Whether you have a gas or electric clothes dryer, it is one of the top consumers of energy in your house, second only to heating. Again, we can get a clothesline or an umbrella type clothes rack this spring, save money, save energy, and make a positive effort in fighting the climate crisis.
Next month, I hope to address several more things we can, as families, do to help our planet – it’s really the only one we have.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
