Native American Will Rogers wrote, “It’s easy being a humorist when you’ve got the whole government working for you.” These days, regardless of party affiliation, political actions are less humorous than they are outrageous.

Opposition to ruling powers that are evil and ungodly frequents the Old Testament. An ancient king of Babylon built a ninety-foot-tall idol for all to bow and worship. Faithful Jews, Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego said, “…we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:18, New International Version) and they were tossed into a raging furnace, so hot that it killed the men who threw them inside. The astonished king said, “Look! I see four men walking around in the fire, unbound and unharmed, and the fourth looks like a son of the gods.” (Daniel 3:25, NIV). The Persian king thought the fourth person an angel. Another possibility is a pre-birth appearance of Jesus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.