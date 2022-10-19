Native American Will Rogers wrote, “It’s easy being a humorist when you’ve got the whole government working for you.” These days, regardless of party affiliation, political actions are less humorous than they are outrageous.
Opposition to ruling powers that are evil and ungodly frequents the Old Testament. An ancient king of Babylon built a ninety-foot-tall idol for all to bow and worship. Faithful Jews, Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego said, “…we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:18, New International Version) and they were tossed into a raging furnace, so hot that it killed the men who threw them inside. The astonished king said, “Look! I see four men walking around in the fire, unbound and unharmed, and the fourth looks like a son of the gods.” (Daniel 3:25, NIV). The Persian king thought the fourth person an angel. Another possibility is a pre-birth appearance of Jesus.
In New Testament times, Roman emperors ruled Palestine. The Pharisees, tried to trap Jesus when they asked him about taxes, as unpopular then as today. Jesus requested the coin used for taxes, a denarius and asked whose portrait and inscription was there? “Caesar’s”, they replied. Then he said, “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s.” (Matthew 22:21, NIV).
With our elections near, no Biblical signposts direct believers to one political party, however guiding principles are there. Ask which candidate most consistently demonstrates these commitments:
Respect for law and order. The New Testament directs believers to remain law-abiding. “Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every authority instituted among men: whether to the king, as the supreme authority, or to governors, who are sent by him to punish those who do wrong and to commend those who do right…Show proper respect to everyone. Love the brotherhood of believers, fear God, honor the king.” (I Peter 2:13,14,17, NIV).
Value for all human life and the equality of all people. Ancient King David wrote, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made;” (Psalm 139:13,14, NIV). The apostle Paul wrote, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28, NIV). To fight malignant racism, Reverend Martin Luther King reached back to the Old Testament in his “I Have A Dream” speech: “But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.” (Amos 5:24, NIV).
The courage to be honest. In Old Testament times, a young woman named Esther risked her life with her honesty. Providential circumstances and her breathtaking beauty had allowed her to become the wife and queen of a Persian king, but she had never revealed that she was Jewish. The ten-chapter book of Esther tells a dramatic story of the near annihilation of all the Jews living in Persia at the time, by a man named Haman in the king’s court. Haman was furious because a Jew named Mordecai, Esther’s uncle and adoptive father, would not bow in homage to him. He conspired to hang Mordecai and built gallows 75 feet high. Esther decided to go to the king uninvited, which could result in her immediate execution. She would reveal she was Jewish and ask for the king’s mercy. She said, “I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish.” (Esther 4:16, NIV). Her honesty succeeded; her people were saved. Haman and his sons were hanged on the gallows he built for Mordecai, and Mordecai was elevated to honor in the king’s court. The Jewish feast of Purim celebrates this history each year.
Whatever the outcome of our elections, voters who are believers, can trust in the same promise King Solomon received from God in a nighttime vision: “[I]f my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” (II Chronicles 7:14, NIV).
[Brief bio: Mr. Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a local resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.