Is there really any such person today as a true American Patriot? A real hero such as those who formed this “more perfect union”? People who are willing to pledge their lives and their fortunes and their honor for the redemption of this country we call home?
Our so-called “government” is totally corrupt. They continue to make middle of the night, back door deals with our enemies and no heroes step up to intercede. Shame on us for calling ourselves Democrats or Republicans or Independents instead of “Americans”.
We have a document that formed this country that is still completely valid. Nearly all of our so called “laws” have violated this document and as stated in the Declaration of Independence; “In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince (President) whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
June Stout
Independence
